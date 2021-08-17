Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug dealing-related charges after officers say they found thousands of pills and a large amount of cash when searching his apartment.

According to an affidavit, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were investigating 23-year-old Khiry Waddell for allegedly dealing fentanyl-laced pills.

Officials say detectives saw a car pull up to Waddell’s apartment in the 1600 block of East Michigan Street on Monday. They say a man got out of the car and go inside.

The man eventually came out, got back in the car, and left before being pulled over a short time later when authorities realized the driver, 19-year-old Parker White, had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officials say they searched the passenger, who was identified as Christian Crook. They say he had several pills that were marked “M30.”

Detectives say the pills were identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

Authorities then got a search warrant for Khiry Waddell’s apartment back on East Michigan.

Inside the apartment, officials say they found several drugs, including a glass jar with blue pills marked “M30” and other plastic bags containing green pills that were also marked “M30.”

They say they also found three sealed bags of marijuana in the stove’s broiler and a suitcase with over $4,800 inside.

According to officials, based on the weight of the pills they found, there were over 10,000 pills and about 6,960 of them tested positive for fentanyl.

Waddell was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

