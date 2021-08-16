Virtual town hall scheduled for Monday in Evansville to discuss COVID-19 developments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A COVID-19 town hall is set to be held in Evansville on Monday.

The town hall will take place over Zoom from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Representatives from the Vanderburgh County Health Department will break down the latest developments.

Health officials are also going to answer questions about the vaccine and the Delta variant.

Medical and legal professionals will also talk about how these developments could possibly affect local businesses.

The town hall is free and open to the public.

Click here to register on the Southwest Indiana Chamber website.

