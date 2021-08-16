Vincennes man hospitalized following plane crash in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Vincennes man was sent to the hospital after his ultralight plane crashed on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

We are told the crash happened around 8:45 p.m.

Troopers say the plane crashed near US 150 and Snyder Road, which is just east of Vincennes.

According to ISP, the incident occurred shortly after the plane took off.

Officials say the pilot is being treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

