USI, UE students to move in this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s move-in week at USI and UE.

On Wednesday, transfer students at UE and new students at USI will move in.

That also includes students living in one of USI’s living-learning communities.

Move-in continues for new students at USI through Thursday.

New freshman at UE will move in on Thursday and Saturday.

Over at USI, returning students will move in Friday through Sunday.

Classes start at USI on Monday, August 23.

US starts Wednesday, August 25.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.