USI renovates old Physical Activities Center into new Athletics Facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has renovated their Physical Activities Center, now known as the Screaming Eagles Complex, into a new athletics facility.

Officials say the three-story building includes new exercise and training facilities, indoor batting cages, eight locker rooms, and a team meeting room with movie theater seating.

Officials also say the new weight room has attracted most of the attention in the facility. The last piece of the complex still being worked on is the new pool.

They say the complex is to benefit every USI team.

