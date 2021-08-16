Tiemann survives the chaos to win Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from the fourth and final round of the 2021 Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament at Evansville Country Club on Sunday.

The Top 15 finishers on the final leaderboard are listed below:

1. Chip Tiemann (P) -5

T2. Nathan Hoss -5

T2. Logan Osborne -5

T2, Ben Hoagland -5

T2. Spencer Wagner -5

6. Clint Keown -4

T7. Tim Simmons -3

T7. David Mills -3

9. Cameron Weyer -2

10. Mark Wehner -1

T11. Drew Shockley E

T11. Walker Beck E

13. Gabe Rohleder +1

14. Matt Monroe +2

T15. Zach Thomas +4

T15. Jon Wagner +4

T15. Phillip Riggs +4

T15. Seth Bell +4

