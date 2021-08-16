Birthday Club
Schools in Perry Co. offering virtual option

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students in Tell City Troy Township and Cannelton Schools now have a new option when it comes to learning during the pandemic.

School leaders announced, if Perry County is in the red on the state’s metrics map, students can work from home, without being penalized.

Those students will use Chromebooks to do their work virtually.

If a student does want to become a temporary virtual student, all they have to do is contact their school’s principal.

Cannelton City School officials also said, due to Perry County’s current red status, they must limit guests at Tuesday’s home volleyball game against Perry Central.

They will allow 25% capacity at Tuesday’s game, which is about 325 guests, in the gymnasium.

Guests attending the game will be asked to wear masks unless eating or drinking. They are also asked to stay as socially distant as possible in the stands.

