Owensboro Air Show attendance makes biggest event along city riverfront

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say they had a great turnout Saturday with 60,000 people in attendance at the Owensboro Air Show.

They say it’s the biggest event the city has ever had along the riverfront.

Director of Public Events, Tim Ross says, “People where really being cognizant of spacing and making rows throughout downtown people really did take that to heart, but we just love having the crowds down here, it was just a busy atmosphere but yet it was an excited atmosphere.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

