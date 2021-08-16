Owensboro Air Show attendance makes biggest event along city riverfront

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say they had a great turnout Saturday with 60,000 people in attendance at the Owensboro Air Show.

They say it’s the biggest event the city has ever had along the riverfront.

Director of Public Events, Tim Ross says, “People where really being cognizant of spacing and making rows throughout downtown people really did take that to heart, but we just love having the crowds down here, it was just a busy atmosphere but yet it was an excited atmosphere.”

