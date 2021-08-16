Otters close six-game homestand with series-clinching victory over Crushers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters capped off their six-game homestand with an 8-6 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers Sunday in an afternoon rubber match.

The scoring opened in the top of the first inning, when Shawon Dunston, Jr. scored from third on a 6-3 double play rolled by Otters right-hander Tim Holdgrafer.

The Otters would answer in improbable fashion in the bottom half of the inning when, with runners on second and third, Andy DeJesus stole home off of Crushers starter Paul Hall, Jr. to tie the game at one.

The Crushers regained the lead in the top of the third when Trevor Achenbach doubled home a run and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Crushers a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Otters would tie the game as Riley Krane hit an RBI double that scored Andy DeJesus and Andretty Cordero drew a bases loaded walk.

The Otters would take their first lead of the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth when Gary Mattis hit an RBI-triple and scored on an Elijah MacNamee double to right-center.

J.R. Davis capped off the scoring in the inning with a two-run bomb to left that cleared the brick wall at Bosse Field, his seventh of the season. After four innings of play, the Otters led 7-3.

The Crushers would cut into the Otters lead in the top of the sixth, when Karl Ellison homered to leadoff the inning and Connor Oliver singled off of reliever Tyler Spring to score a second, unearned run. The runs pulled the Crushers within two.

In the bottom of the seventh, Miles Gordon would add the Otters last run with an RBI single.

In the top of the eighth, the Crushers would conclude the scoring with a run-scoring single for Connor Oliver that made the score 8-6.

Logan Sawyer would work a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his nineteenth save of the season, as Tim Holdgrafer earned his sixth win.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters

