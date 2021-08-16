OPS receives $50K grant from Ky. Department of Education

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Public School District was selected to be awarded the $50,000 “Grow Your Own” grant from the Kentucky Department of Education.

OPS was one of only 10 school districts across the state to get the grant.

Officials say the Grow Your Own program is designed to recruit, develop and retain teachers who are already in the community.

They tell us it draws from people who are connected to the school or community but may not have considered teaching or who needs additional support to become a teacher.

