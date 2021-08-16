Muggy, unsettled weather this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures have dropped out of the 90s, but the week ahead will be warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. Daily highs for the week will range in the middle 80s and lows will settle around 70 at night. Some thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not expected for much of the week. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move up through the Appalachians and should have minimal impact on Tri-State weather. Temps will creep toward 90 degrees by the weekend.

