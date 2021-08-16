Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Muggy, unsettled weather this week

8/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/12 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures have dropped out of the 90s, but the week ahead will be warm and humid.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening.  Daily highs for the week will range in the middle 80s and lows will settle around 70 at night.  Some thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not expected for much of the week.  The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move up through the Appalachians and should have minimal impact on Tri-State weather.  Temps will creep toward 90 degrees by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 people shot after gunfight in Evansville
Christopher Outlaw
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles
WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Phillip Michael Gilson
Police: Driver 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
Police: Woman drove through yards to get away with unsecured children in car

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/16 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/16 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/16
14 First Alert 8/16
Cooler This Week
8/13 14 First Alert at 4 p.m.
Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with isolated rain