Mt. Vernon man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

Jerad Osborne.
Jerad Osborne.(Prosecuting Attorney of Posey County)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man was arrested on sexual misconduct and child porn possession charges.

Authorities say after an investigation into Jerad Osborne, they discovered he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl during January and February of 2021.

They say he was 20-years-old at the time.

On July 22, officials say the victim’s foster parents reported that they had found inappropriate and graphic Facebook messages between Osborne and the victim.

Officials say they were able to confirm the relationship after interviewing the victim.

Court records also show that Osborne admitted to authorities that he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

Osborne is currently being held in the Posey County Jail.

