Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Back to school continues for the Tri-State this week. Carmi White-County students start day one as many others head back for their first full week.

Thousands of Americans are frantically trying to escape from Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control of the country while officials in the US try to figure out a plan.

We’re expecting more information on this year’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. That update is set to take place on Franklin Street this morning.

We’re looking ahead to the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo. Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins has already made the trip to Japan.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

