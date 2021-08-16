Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 people shot after gunfight in Evansville
Christopher Outlaw
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles
WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Phillip Michael Gilson
Police: Driver 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
Police: Woman drove through yards to get away with unsecured children in car

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
FILE - In this April 23, 2020 image from video, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., speaks on the...
Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
Owensboro Public Schools approves reopening plan for upcoming academic year
OPS receives $50K grant from Ky. Department of Education
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew