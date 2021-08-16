Birthday Club
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky tourism officials are offering a new incentive for state residents to get vaccinated.

It’s called Vax and Visit.

It launched last week and allows permanent Kentucky residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination to enter drawings for travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks.

Officials say there will be 30 drawings for gift certificates that will include golf rounds, overnight lodging and campground stays.

Winners will be selected beginning September 9 with the final drawing on October 7.

