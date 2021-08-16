Ky. offering new vaccine incentive

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky tourism officials are offering a new incentive for state residents to get vaccinated.

It’s called Vax and Visit.

It launched last week and allows permanent Kentucky residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination to enter drawings for travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks.

Officials say there will be 30 drawings for gift certificates that will include golf rounds, overnight lodging and campground stays.

Winners will be selected beginning September 9 with the final drawing on October 7.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.