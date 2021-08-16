Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Joshua Academy holding back-to-school parade

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Joshua Academy in Evansville are getting a welcome back parade.

For the last two weeks, students have been on a hybrid two-day-a-week schedule.

We’re told all students will be back in class Monday morning.

The event is all possible through an ongoing partnership with the school and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated.

Next month, we’re told the partnership will implement a “Room 2 Read” program.

They say that will encourage positive African American male relationships while encouraging reading skills.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Outlaw
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles
Police: 2 people shot after gunfight in Evansville
Mayor Winnecke, West Side Nut Club making announcement on Fall Festival
Phillip Michael Gilson
Police: Driver 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
Holiday World
3 people grazed by vehicle at Holiday World, park officials say

Latest News

Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
Ohio River bridge inspections planned for this week
Crews to start curve correction project on SR 56 near Haysville
Monday Sunrise Headlines 8/16
Monday Sunrise Headlines