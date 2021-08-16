Joshua Academy holding back-to-school parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Joshua Academy in Evansville are getting a welcome back parade.

For the last two weeks, students have been on a hybrid two-day-a-week schedule.

We’re told all students will be back in class Monday morning.

The event is all possible through an ongoing partnership with the school and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated.

Next month, we’re told the partnership will implement a “Room 2 Read” program.

They say that will encourage positive African American male relationships while encouraging reading skills.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.