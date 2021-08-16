Infrastructure bill could mean no toll for I-69 bridge

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal infrastructure bill passed the Senate and is on its way to the House.

If it becomes law, it could mean that two bridges in Kentucky may not require tolls once they’re built.

One of those two planned bridges would stretch across the Ohio and connect Henderson and Evansville.

We spoke with the Henderson County Judge Executive who says even though the bill would make it possible not to have tolls, it’s not a guarantee.

He says a lot of the money is going toward competitive grants, and the Kentucky bridges would need to be selected over infrastructure projects across the country. He thinks they have a good shot though.

”Considering that ours is bi-state, would become part of the federal interstate system, creates really great economic development opportunities for our communities in western Kentucky and Southwestern Indiana. Because of the nature of just-in-time manufacturing and logistics, we have a strong argument, but I’m sure all 50 states could make strong arguments,” said Judge Executive Brad Schneider.

He also says competitive grant money could affect how much tolls are and how long there would have to be tolls, but he wants people to know that the bridge is coming no matter what.

