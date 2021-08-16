Birthday Club
Ind. reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., no new deaths

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, Indiana health officials reported 1,902 new positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 803,403 cases and 13,714 deaths.

The state map shows 81 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 33 new cases in Warrick County, 12 new cases in Gibson County, 11 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Spencer County, and there were five new cases in both Pike and Perry counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 24,994 cases, 409 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,530 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 8,771 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,062 cases, 40 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,028 cases, 36 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,959 cases, 97 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,543 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,507 cases, 35 deaths

