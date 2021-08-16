Hopkins Co. Schools implement new plan for social distancing at lunch

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County schools will now be implementing a new plan for social distancing during lunch.

Officials say the new plan will look different in every school, but all will have more opportunities for distancing.

Keitha Dement lost her son, Jeremy, to COVID-19 just two weeks ago, and now takes care of his daughter. It’s why Dement is especially concerned for her granddaughter’s health and safety going back to school.

“I just want her to be as safe as she can while she’s at school because I don’t want her getting sick,” said Dement. “Because if she gets sick, then she brings it home to us, and it makes for more danger all the way around.”

Dement saw a photo of students sitting together during lunch at her granddaughter’s school.

“They were right beside each other, right across from each other, and the lunchroom was packed,” Dement said.

Dement reached out to administration to share her concerns, and Hopkins County Schools responded with their plan to provide more social distancing.

Parents got an email saying those who would like to be socially distanced can sign up for a separate place to eat, and go through the lunch line separately.

“My granddaughter said there was only eight kids that chose to social distance to get out of the big lunchroom, and that bothered me because whether it’s the child’s decision or the parents decision I really thought there would be more people concerned,” Dement said.

Dement says she’s doing everything she can to keep her grandkids safe from the disease they lost their dad to.

“That’s what makes me so sad, is to see them upset and crying because they’re dad’s not here anymore,” she said.

In a statement, Hopkins County School officials said there will also be additional staff supervision to make sure protocols are followed.

Full statement:

“All of our schools will be implementing a plan providing distancing for students during lunch when possible. This will include additional staff supervision to make sure protocols are followed and will look different at each school. Safety is a top priority for Hopkins County Schools. Like all school districts across the country, we will continue to make adjustments as needed to ensure the safety of our students.”

