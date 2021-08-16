Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Humane Society rescues 23 dogs after being found living in ‘deplorable conditions’

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Humane Society had to step in last Wednesday to assist a neighboring county in a dog hoarding situation.

On Sunday, humane society officials posted on Facebook, saying 23 dogs were found in “deplorable conditions.”

According to the social media post, the dogs were found in pens that had “skeletal remains of presumed kennel mates.”

Officials say that urine, feces and bones were discovered in the pens with the dogs.

Humane society officials also say the rescued dogs have skin issues, hair loss and dental issues.

The humane society is now asking for donations to help save the dogs.

You can read the entire Facebook post below:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

