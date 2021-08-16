Birthday Club
Evansville Water Sewer Utility changing disinfectants in tap water
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City residents might soon notice a strange taste or smell from their tap water.

Evansville Water Sewer Utility is switching water disinfectants over the next few months.

Starting Monday, the disinfectant will be changing from chloramine to free chlorine, all the way through October 4.

City officials say the switch is to ensure they deliver high-quality and safe drinking water.

According to EWSU, this move is not uncommon, saying this practice helps keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria.

EWSU officials say they switch disinfectants twice every year.

