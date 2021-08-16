DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was found in the Wabash River Sunday afternoon in Knox County.

Officials say a fisherman called 911 around 12:50 p.m. after coming across what he believed to be a body in the river.

Conservation officers arrived on scene and confirmed it was a body.

Authorities say the person’s identity and cause of death will be released after the autopsy.

