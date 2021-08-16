Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co.

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was found in the Wabash River Sunday afternoon in Knox County.

Officials say a fisherman called 911 around 12:50 p.m. after coming across what he believed to be a body in the river.

Conservation officers arrived on scene and confirmed it was a body.

Authorities say the person’s identity and cause of death will be released after the autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 people shot after gunfight in Evansville
Christopher Outlaw
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles
Mayor Winnecke, West Side Nut Club making announcement on Fall Festival
Phillip Michael Gilson
Police: Driver 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
Police: Woman drove through yards to get away with unsecured children in car

Latest News

Ind. reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., no new deaths
Jerad Osborne.
Mt. Vernon man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
USI, UE students to move in this week
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive