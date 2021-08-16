DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co.
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was found in the Wabash River Sunday afternoon in Knox County.
Officials say a fisherman called 911 around 12:50 p.m. after coming across what he believed to be a body in the river.
Conservation officers arrived on scene and confirmed it was a body.
Authorities say the person’s identity and cause of death will be released after the autopsy.
