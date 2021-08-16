Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Police: 2 people shot after gunfight in Evansville
Christopher Outlaw
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles
Phillip Michael Gilson
Police: Driver 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
Police: Woman drove through yards to get away with unsecured children in car

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
In a national TV address, President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan but said he...
Biden: I stand behind decision in Afghanistan
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Search and rescue efforts continue in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, now the...
Haiti searches for survivors as country braces for Grace