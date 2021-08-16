Deaconess doctor gives advice about COVID and kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With more of our Tri-State students back in the classrooms, what do parents need to know when it comes to spotting COVID-19 among kids?

Dr. Brad Scheu is the Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Deaconess Clinic.

He says the coronavirus can sometimes be hard to spot in children.

Kids come home from school with runny noses all the time, right?

That’s why Dr. Scheu says it is important to watch out for other symptoms too.

“Fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat,” says Dr. Scheu. “A lot of things that are similar to flu, which is coming around again as well. Probably the biggest difference for kids, and adults, with COVID is the loss of taste or smell.”

Locally, Dr. Scheu says it is rare that children are hospitalized with COVID-19, but he says Deaconess is seeing more children hospitalized with other viruses, like RSV.

He says that’s why testing for the coronavirus, even with very mild symptoms, is a good idea.

“Thankfully, with kids, their symptoms are generally less severe than we see with adults in general,” says Dr. Scheu, “but they can still spread it to others. So really identifying it by testing as soon as we see symptoms is important so we prevent spreading that to other people.”

He adds, “We’re seeing around 25% of people who are getting tested do have COVID, so to be safer and help prevent that spread, I think testing would be appropriate when symptoms show up. Additionally, if you know there has been exposure and symptoms, then almost certainly that would be a reason to go get tested.”

Since many of our students are not vaccine-eligible yet, Dr. Scheu says the number one thing children can do to stay safe in school is to mask up.

He also encourages teachers and school staff to get vaccinated to help protect the children who cannot get vaccinated.

“If you are around kids,” says Dr. Scheu, “please take steps, individually, to help protect yourself from passing it on to kids as well. We can all do our own part individually, and if everyone will do that, we will keep kids in school. They will keep learning. They will keep growing. We can get through this together.”

