Crews to start curve correction project on SR 56 near Haysville

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT crews are expected to begin the final stages of a curve correction project in Dubois County Monday.

Officials say State Road 56 near Haysville will be closed at the Sendelweck Curve.

Work is expected to last until the end of October, depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following US 231, State Road 164 and State Road 545.

