Home damaged by fire in Henderson

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a fire Monday in Henderson.

It broke out before 2:45 p.m. in the first block of Pope Street.

We are working to get more information from fire officials, but it looks like there is heavy damage to the home, and possibly some melted siding to the home next door.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt. We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

