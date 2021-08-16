Birthday Club
Cooler This Week

Patchy A.M. Fog
8/13 14 First Alert at 4 p.m.
8/13 14 First Alert at 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front punched out the excessive heat to usher in a cooler but mostly cloudy weekend. Temps and humidity levels will be lower this week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. The heat index will stay below 100-degrees all week.  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s with a low severe weather threat. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Tropical Storm Fred is in the Gulf of Mexico right now headed north toward the Florida panhandle and the Alabama coast. The storm is expected to make landfall this evening then quickly weaken as it continues a northward track through Alabama. The remnants of Fred will churn into eastern Kentucky and continue to weaken. The outer rain bands could bring showers to areas along U.S. 231 like Owensboro and Jasper.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with decent chances for showers as high temps reach the mid-80s. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.

Break from the heat, daily rain chances