1200 figure skaters expected in Feb. for competition at Swonder Arena

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau say there a figure skating competition is set for February 11 – 13, 2022.

They say Swonder Ice Arena will host the 2022 Tri-State Figure Skating Council Synchronized Skating Competition.

Organized by the Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club, the competition and will feature 87 teams and 1200 skaters from around the country with ages ranging from five to adult.

Officials say this competition generates over 800 hotel room nights and will provide an estimated economic impact of $420,000 to the Evansville/Vanderburgh County area.

“Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club is excited to bring another big competition to Evansville and to give everyone in our hometown the opportunity to watch the sport of synchronized figure skating live,” said Kelli Mann and Jill Plough, Co-Chairs of the competition.

