Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

1200 figure skaters expected in Feb. for competition at Swonder Arena

Swonder Ice Arena
Swonder Ice Arena(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau say there a figure skating competition is set for February 11 – 13, 2022. 

They say Swonder Ice Arena will host the 2022 Tri-State Figure Skating Council Synchronized Skating Competition. 

Organized by the Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club, the competition and will feature 87 teams and 1200 skaters from around the country with ages ranging from five to adult. 

Officials say this competition generates over 800 hotel room nights and will provide an estimated economic impact of $420,000 to the Evansville/Vanderburgh County area.

“Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club is excited to bring another big competition to Evansville and to give everyone in our hometown the opportunity to watch the sport of synchronized figure skating live,” said Kelli Mann and Jill Plough, Co-Chairs of the competition.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSNC, Mayor Winnecke encouraging Fall Festival goers to get vaccinated
Police: 2 people shot after gunfight in Evansville
Christopher Outlaw
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles
Phillip Michael Gilson
Police: Driver 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into another car
Police: Woman drove through yards to get away with unsecured children in car

Latest News

Otters close six-game homestand with series-clinching victory over Crushers
Otters close six-game homestand with series-clinching victory over Crushers
j
Aces men’s soccer battles hard in exhibition loss at Kentucky
Tiemann survives the chaos to win Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament
Tiemann survives the chaos to win Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament
Super Stock resumes winning ways in Ellis Park Derby
Super Stock resumes winning ways in Ellis Park Derby