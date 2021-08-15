Birthday Club
Police: Woman drove through yards to away with unsecured children in car

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for a woman who they said drove through yards to get away from them.

The case is listed as neglect of a dependent in police reports.

It started when police said they were called around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Linwood Ave.

They said it’s the third time they’ve been called to address regarding the woman and fights with her father.

When they arrived, they said they saw the woman getting into a gray Dodge Durango, while making threats to burn the house down.

They said three young children were in the SUV, and none of them appeared to be in seatbelts, booster seats, or car seats. 

Police said the woman told them her father had choked her, and she was not getting out of the car.

As an officer approached the SUV, he said one of the children got out and ran.

Police said the woman rolled up her windows, locked the doors, and backed into the road.

They said she nearly a hit a car, then drove through some front yards. At one of them, they said she hit and destroyed a child’s bicycle.

Officers didn’t chase her because of the children in the car.

At the time of this report, there have been no arrests.

A person listed as a victim in the case said the woman made threats to shoot the house up and bring several gang members back with her in order to do it. 

