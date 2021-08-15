Birthday Club
Police: Person shot after gunfight in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a person shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

It happened on Cherry Street near Riverside.

Police said it started at Xcess nightclub with two groups of people fighting. They left in two cars, and police said one intentionally ran into the other.

They said a gunfight then started, and dozens of rounds were fired.

One person was hit and taken to the hospital. Police said that person is facing surgery, but it’s not expected to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made, but police said people are being interviewed.

We’ll keep you updated.

