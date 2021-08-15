Birthday Club
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles

Christopher Outlaw
Christopher Outlaw(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police said they investigated another shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

It happened in the area of Ravenswood and Evans.

Police said they found 46-year-old Christopher Outlaw who told them he had fired a gun a group of juveniles because he was tired of them trespassing.

Officers say Outlaw willingly gave them the gun.

He said he didn’t know if the kids were armed or if they had made any threats. They said he told his wife during his arrest he realized he should not have fired the gun.

He’s charged with criminal recklessness.

