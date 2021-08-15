Birthday Club
Police: Driver 3x legal alcohol limit crashes into another car

Phillip Michael Gilson
Phillip Michael Gilson(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Police Officer on patrol said he witnessed a crash involving a drunk driver.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at Lynch and Green River Road.

The officer said he saw a driver crashing into another car, and airbags went off.

He said the driver who caused the crash, 56-year-old Phillip Gilson, stumbled as he tried to get out of his car.

Police said at one point, Gilson got back in and tried to start his car again.

The driver of the other car had trouble breathing, complained of pain, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger of that car was not hurt.

Police said Gilson failed several field sobriety tests, and had a BAC of .265. That’s 3.3 times the legal limit.

Gilson was taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

