Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with isolated rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are still tracking two tropical systems: Grace and Fred. Tropical Storm Grace is passing over Puerto Rico right now and will hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Monday. Obviously, the main concern is how this will impact rescue and recovery efforts in Haiti following the devastating earthquake that hit there Saturday morning. Grace will then hit Cuba Tuesday and Wednesday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Fred is in the Gulf of Mexico right now headed north toward the Florida panhandle and the Alabama coast. It is expected to make landfall Monday evening then quickly weaken as it continues north through Alabama and into Tennessee. The remnants of that storm will then move into eastern Kentucky. While we will not take a direct hit from Fred here in the Tri-State, it may still send some rain our way as the far outer bands of that storm may reach our region.

We have seen a few isolated showers today, but many folks stayed dry despite mostly cloudy skies. The lack of sunshine did put a damper on our temperatures as highs only made it into the upper 70s in many locations. Overnight, we will fall back into the mid to upper 60s. Our skies will remain mostly cloudy, and a stray shower is still possible.

Monday will also be mostly cloudy, although we may get a few peeks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average, only reaching the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day, and a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but there will be plenty of dry time too.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and just a couple degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day, but it looks like the best chance will be in the afternoon and evening.

We will see a little more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but a few isolated to scattered showers and storms are still possible. There is a slightly better chance of rain Friday and Saturday as a frontal system passes through our region, but it doesn’t look like it will have much of an impact on our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s from Wednesday through the weekend.

