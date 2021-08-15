Mayor Winnecke, West Side Nut Club making announcement on Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club, along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, will hold a news conference Monday.

It’s set for 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin Street Library park.

Nut Club officials say it’s an important update and message about this year’s Fall Festival.

Last spring, they announced the dates for the Fall Festival.

It’s planned for October 4 through October 9.

