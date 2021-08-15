Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mayor Winnecke, West Side Nut Club making announcement on Fall Festival

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club, along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, will hold a news conference Monday.

It’s set for 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin Street Library park.  

Nut Club officials say it’s an important update and message about this year’s Fall Festival.

Last spring, they announced the dates for the Fall Festival.

It’s planned for October 4 through October 9.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Burris
Woman charged with attempted murder of husband in Franklin St. shooting
The Evansville Police Department confirms that officers responded to a shots fired report at...
EPD investigate 2 shots fired cases around same time Saturday night
Muhlenberg Co. drug arrests
Roundup leads to several drug arrests in Muhlenberg Co.
Holiday World
3 people grazed by vehicle at Holiday World, park officials say
Hundreds gather to honor community heroes ahead of Owensboro Air Show
Hundreds gather to honor community heroes ahead of Owensboro Air Show

Latest News

Police: Person shot after gunfight in Evansville
Capsized boat rescue
3 rescued after boat capsized in Uniontown
Christopher Outlaw
Police: Man fires gun at group of juveniles
Police: Woman drove through yards to get away with unsecured children in car