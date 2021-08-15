Longtime horse trainers Romans and Lukas reminisce, delight crowd at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For those who like good stories, Ellis Park was the place to be this weekend.

Fans got a rare treat as hall of fame trainers, Dale Romans and D. Wayne Lukas, held an informal public chat on Saturday morning. The two have a combined 90 years of horse training experience under their belt, as well as over 6,600 wins.

Romans, who turned 55 years old on Saturday, has been training horses since 1984, while the 85-year-old Lukas began training quarter-horses back in 1968, before switching to thoroughbreds 10 years later. The duo says to train as long as they have, you have to love it.

“In the racing industry, the trainers and everything, there’s a great, great camaraderie,” Lukas said. “It really is a labor of love. We enjoy it every day, and to develop a good horse, or even an average horse - it’s very satisfying.”

“I’m proud to be a part of it, my peers are all good people, and it’s a big fraternity back there,” Romans said. “It’s the only business in the world where you compete with your best friends for your living. We stand side-by-side every morning out there, watching our horses, talking, cutting up, just like the conversations we had today.”

The two also helped raise money for Second Stride, which is a post-race career, equine rehoming program.

The Ellis Park Derby Day is set to take place on Sunday.

