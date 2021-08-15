Heritage Hills football relying on experience to lead to better results in 2021

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heritage Hills football program is hoping for better fortunes this season following the mixed bag of circumstances that led to an underwhelming 2020 campaign.

Finishing with a 4-6 record this past year, the Patriots faced a perfect storm of issues that hampered their progress.

After losing a ton of players from the 2019 team that advanced to the state finals, as well as dealing with the effects of a COVID-altered offseason, Heritage Hills missed out on a lot of valuable practice time.

However, things are looking up for the Patriots, which are led by a small, yet battle-tested senior class this season. Coupled with a large and strong junior class, Heritage Hills head coach Todd Wilkerson says he feels this sets up this year’s group for a lot more success.

“I’m happy with the way they’ve progressed, I think they’ve come together as a team. We’ve had a lot of young guys step up. Had some young guys get to experience last year, but they did a nice job in the weight room in the offseason,” Wilkerson said. “We have to run the football consistently. That’s what we do when we are successful. We have to control time of possession, run the football. We’ve got a really nice offensive line this year, a little bit bigger than we were last year. We were a little undersized last year. We look for those guys to help us be successful.”

“Last year, even though it was a rough year, we got a lot of experience. Now guys are coming back, and we know what we’re doing,” Heritage Hills senior lineman Ross Tempel said. “We are a strong team. Zollman in the weight room has helped a lot with our strength and our speed. We have the components to win a game, but we have to come out and we have to be physical every play and hit, and do our jobs.”

The Patriots kick off their season on the road against a talented Mount Vernon squad on Friday at 7 p.m.

