EPD looking for driver who hit bicyclist

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the driver who took off after hitting an 18-year-old bicyclist.

It happened Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at Oak Hill and Weinbach.

Officers were called to the area because a caller reported hearing someone scream, then saw a bike in the road that looked like it had been hit. There were also tire marks near the bike.

While on scene, police were told ambulance crews were at the Chuckles at Fares and Virginia. They had just picked up a man who had been hit by truck.

The victim said he was riding his bike on Weinbach near Oakhill when a black truck hit him and drove away.

He said he tried to crawl out of the road, but he had a seizure.

He said a woman in a white car picked him up and drove him to the gas station.

The bicycle rider was taken to the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

