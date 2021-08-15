Birthday Club
Emergency crews respond following incident involving vehicle at Holiday World

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials confirm three people were treated by emergency crews after getting “grazed” by a vehicle.

Park officials tell 14 News the incident happened late on Saturday.

They say all three individuals were attended by EMS and have since been released.

Officials say ambulances are now all off-site.

