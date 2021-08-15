Birthday Club
Dispatch: Several shots fired calls reported in Evansville

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms multiple shots fired calls were reported at different locations throughout Evansville on Saturday.

Officials say the first report happened near the Arrowhead Motel on Fares Avenue, and the call originally came in around 7:28 p.m.

The Evansville Police Department told 14 News on scene that a man accidentally shot himself in the foot. Police say he and his wife were both violent felons and are now heading to jail.

According to dispatch, the second shots fired call was reported on the 700 block of Englewood Avenue at approximately 7:31 p.m. Officials say the caller told operators a person with a gun was spotted in the area.

Minutes later, dispatch operators tell 14 News that another shots fired report occurred along Rotherwood Avenue. This call initially came around 7:34 p.m.

We have a crew on scene right now.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

