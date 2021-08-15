Air Show attracts thousands to Owensboro riverfront to watch flying spectacle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A fun-filled day along the riverfront as the Owensboro Air Show took flight this weekend.

14 News was in attendance for all the action on Saturday.

Thousands of spectators lined the river walk, streets, parking garages, roofs and lawns to see the numerous planes and helicopters soar through the Owensboro skyline.

Event officials say people from all over the country came into town to watch the Air Show, which featured a lineup that included the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Judging from the sounds of the crowds, onlookers were pretty excited to feast their eyes on the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron.

In regard to the pandemic, city officials say they are definitely concerned about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, so that’s why they have encouraged social distancing and mask-wearing.

“We anticipated from the very beginning, just being cautious with how we were going to attack that, we’ve limited the number of reserved seating areas that we’ve sold for the event and all of those were sold in groups or tables, so it’s only kind of immediate family who are purchasing those,” Tim Ross, the director of public events for the city of Owensboro said. “Just to ensure and try to help minimize strangers sitting too close to each other, and then we’re obviously also encouraging people for social distancing. The [Owensboro] Convention Center also has masks required when you’re indoors inside the building. So we’re trying to do as much as we can.”

For those who missed the chance to attend on Saturday, another whole day of events is planned for Sunday.

You can find a full schedule for the event here.

