Aces Women’s Soccer shows Solid Defense, in Exhibition loss at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Allowing an early goal, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team held the score line, giving itself a chance, in a 1-0 exhibition loss to Saint Louis on Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo.

Much like the two sides’ last meeting, the Aces conceded an early goal in the ninth minute, but then held firm defensively, taking chances to equalize as they came, before ultimately falling to the Billikens.

Both Aces keepers showed well against the preseason favorites in the A-10, as junior Lauren Fischer made three stops on the night in the first half and freshman Sophie Lindner stopped all four shots she faced in the second half.

The opening goal and what would prove to be the match-deciding goal came in the ninth minute as SLU’s Katie Houck found the back of the net to give the Billikens the early advantage.

Evansville would generate opportunities as the Aces recorded six shots on the night with three coming on target. Two shots came off the foot of sophomore Abbi Lenk, who forced a pair of saves by SLU keeper Emily Puricelli.

The best chance of the night came in the 64th minute as Maria Alexopoulos was awarded a penalty. Alexopoulos’ attempt from the spot was saved to the bottom left of goal by Puricelli as the BIllikens preserved their lead in what would be a 1-0 SLU win.

Evansville takes five days to prepare for its season opener when the Aces next hit the pitch on Thursday against Bellarmine at 5 PM in Louisville, Ky.

