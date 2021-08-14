Woman charged with attempted murder of husband in Franklin St. shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have made an arrest in the early Friday morning shooting on Franklin Street.

Alexandra Burris, 25, was booked into jail around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

She’s charged with the attempted murder of her husband and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they were called to the 3000 block of W. Franklin Street around 5:20 a.m. Friday because a man had been shot in the abdomen.

Authorities say they were told at one point the victim, 27-year-old Anthony Burris, had shot himself.

Police say he was able to answer them, saying he didn’t shoot himself but didn’t know who did.

Officers say Anthony was rushed into surgery, where they learned he coded twice. At the time of Alexandra’s arrest, police were told he was stable.

A witness says the couple had been heard fighting over the last week.

Police say Alexandra was not forthcoming and would not speak with them.

They say another witness told them Alexandra admitted to the shooting, and she thought Anthony was dead.

Police say a search warrant led to evidence of marital problems. They say they also found pills, a gun, ammunition, and shell casings.

