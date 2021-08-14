Union Co. Public Schools requiring masks to start school year

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, Union County Public Schools announced that students and staff will be required to wear face masks inside buildings when the academic year begins next month.

The school district previously released a return-to-school plan, detailing that masks would be optional.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order mandating masks in schools.

Two days later, the Kentucky Board of Education voted unanimously to approve an emergency regulation requiring face coverings to be worn in public schools across the commonwealth.

[READ MORE: Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate]

Superintendent Patricia Sheffer says this policy will stay in place until the emergency regulation is withdrawn or amended.

The first day of school in Union County is scheduled for September 1.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.