Union Co. Public Schools requiring masks to start school year

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, Union County Public Schools announced that students and staff will be required to wear face masks inside buildings when the academic year begins next month.

The school district previously released a return-to-school plan, detailing that masks would be optional.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order mandating masks in schools.

Two days later, the Kentucky Board of Education voted unanimously to approve an emergency regulation requiring face coverings to be worn in public schools across the commonwealth.

Superintendent Patricia Sheffer says this policy will stay in place until the emergency regulation is withdrawn or amended.

The first day of school in Union County is scheduled for September 1.

