Stephens Hired as new Cross Country/Track & Field Head Coach at Ky. Wesleyan

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Interim Athletic Director Mark Shook has announced the hiring of Sol Stephens as the new head coach of the Cross Country and Track & Field programs at Kentucky Wesleyan.

“We are thrilled to add Sol Stephens to our Panthers family,” said Shook. “He brings us depth in coaching, in training, in recruiting and a commitment to the ‘Wesleyan Way’ of developing students to be the best they can be in the classroom, in the community and in competition. His commitment to growth, to the student-athlete model, and to our “One Team” vision will take our cross country and track and field teams to new levels. Sol impressed everyone he met with on his visit, most importantly our student-athletes in their time together. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Owensboro in the coming weeks.”

“First, I would like to thank God for creating this opportunity for me, without him none of this would have been possible,” said Stephens. “I would also like to thank Anderson President Pistole and Athletic Director Taylor for a wonderful five years at the institution. My family and I are ecstatic about the chance to come to Kentucky Wesleyan and work under Athletic Director Mark Shook and President Mitzel. Their belief in me to be a positive influence within the KWC Cross Country and Track & Field programs is invigorating and exciting. We will be driven to ensure the best student-athlete experience possible for all student athletes. Everything will be done with honor and integrity, the Wesleyan Way.”

Stephens joins KWC after five years as the Cross Country and Track & Field head coach at Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana. While at Anderson Stephens coached four NCAA All-Americans, seven NCAA national qualifiers, 19 HCAC conference champions, and 89 HCAC All-Conference individuals. Stephens has a big focus on academics, and has coached 10 NCAA Academic All-Americans, 11 USTFCCA/NCAA All-Academic teams, and 106 HCAC All-Academic athletes.

Prior to his time at Anderson, Stephens was an assistant coach at Marian University in Indianapolis, helping coach multiple All-Americans and national qualifies during his four years there.

Stephens received his IAAF Level 5/USATF Level 3 certification for jumps in 2015, Level 2 for distance 2016, and his certification for sprints/hurdles/relays in 2020.

Stephens was an incredible athlete himself during his collegiate days, lettering in the jumps, sprints, and relays at Indiana University. He received his B.A. in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Indiana University in 2005 and his M.ED in Teaching PE/Health PK-12 from Marian University in 2015.

QUOTES:

University of Kentucky Track & Field Head Coach Lonnie Green - “Sol is a rising star. He is an exciting track coach who does things the right way. Sol knows how to recruit and makes sure he creates an incredible atmosphere around any program he is involved in, and really wants to see all his athletes succeed both on and off the track. I fully believe Sol will grow the KWC program and take them to new heights.”

Miami (OH) Track & Field Head Coach Tom Chorny - “Sol is extremely passionate about the sport of Track & Field, which is exactly what you want in a coach. He has a proven track record of recruiting and developing athletes. I fully believe the KWC Cross Country and Track & Field programs will grow immensely under his leadership.”

