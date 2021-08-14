Sally’s Curlin seeks to Regain Mojo in Ellis Park’s Groupie Doll Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Even if Sally’s Curlin hadn’t won CJ Thoroughbreds’ first graded stakes, the 5-year-old mare would hold special meaning for managing partner Corey Johnsen.

“First and foremost, she’s named my daughter, Sally,” said Johnsen, who before becoming a full-time horseman was a noted racetrack operator who ran and owned part-interest in Lone Star Park and Kentucky Downs until those tracks were sold. “That’s most important. Secondly, she is our first graded-stakes winner.”

Now Sally’s Curlin returns off a 3 1/2-month layoff in Ellis Park’s $125,000 RUNHAPPY Groupie Doll, part of Sunday’s blockbuster five-stakes card at the RUNHAPPY Meet at Ellis Park that includes the $200,000 RUNHAPPY Ellis Park Derby. Sally’s Curlin has raced at Ellis Park once before, winning an entry-level allowance race at the Groupie Doll’s mile distance in 2019.

“She worked like the wind Saturday,” Johnsen said by phone from Texas. “We were looking forward to a strong 5-year-old campaign from Sally. And then she just kind of lost her focus in the spring and we gave her some time off. She’s coming back from that break, and the word is that she’s training as good as ever.”

Said trainer Dale Romans: “It’s all positive with Sally’s Curlin. We gave her a little freshener, and she came back better than ever. Hopefully she jumps up and runs to her old form.”

Corey Lanerie has the mount.

Sally’s Curlin — a $160,000 Keeneland yearling by two-time Horse of the Year Curlin — was among the first horses purchased by CJ Thoroughbreds when Johnsen and his son, C.J., launched the syndicate. The mare is owned in partnership with Left Turn Racing and Casner Racing.

Sally’s Curlin required five starts to win, doing so the first time she ran in blinkers. Aggressively placed in the Grade 3 Indiana Oaks off that victory, she beat one horse but rebounded to win at Ellis Park. That was immediately followed by a 9 1/4-length second-level allowance victory at Churchill Downs and the Grade 3 Chilukki Stakes that provided CJ Thoroughbreds its initial graded-stakes triumph. In fact, including her maiden win, Sally’s Curlin is 4 for 4 at a mile on dirt.

Sally started her 4-year-old season with victory in Gulfstream Park’s Grade 3 Hurricane Bertie at seven-eighths of a mile in mid-March. Then COVID hit and she didn’t race until July, finishing fifth in Keeneland’s Grade 1 Madison then third in Churchill Downs’ delayed Grade 1 Derby City Distaff, both with exceedingly tough fields. Five disappointing races later, including her last two starts on grass, and it was time for a break and chance at a reset.

“Her 4-year-old year got messed up by COVID-19 and the race cancellations,” Johnsen said. “We had so many high hopes after that Hurricane Bertie effort, when she ran a super-good speed figure and the race of her life. And then we just couldn’t run her at her favorite tracks and favorite distances for a long time. It was very disappointing. Having said that, she is Grade 1 stakes-placed, and she ran a great race that day at Churchill…. I’m hoping the old Sally will show up.”

Of course, the last time Sally ran at Ellis, it launched that her three-race win streak. Johnsen promised before the Ellis victory that if she won, he would donate $500 to the Kentuckiana Friends of V foundation that raises money for cancer research and programs. Bob Valvano and Mike Pratt happened to be broadcasting their sports-talk show on Louisville’s ESPN 680 that day as part of a KFOV fund-raiser.

It turns out that KFOV is having a golf fundraiser on Monday in Louisville. Johnsen knows a good-luck charm when he experiences one, saying, “If Sally wins the Groupie Doll, we’ll donate $1,000. One of the best races of her career was at Ellis Park. We’re hoping that setting will create some more success for her. She is the ultimate one-turn mile horse, and that’s perfect for her.”

--Super Stock could benefit from being at home in Ellis Park Derby--

Now North America’s all-time win leader with 9,450 victories through Thursday, Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen is chipping away at the world record held by Peruvian-based Juan Suarez Villarroel, who has almost 9,900 wins. Asmussen’s Ellis Park division has heated up lately, with six wins since July 30, bringing his meet total to nine, three behind Brad Cox and one behind Ian Wilkes.

Asmussen has a leading contender for the $200,000 RUNHAPPY Ellis Park Derby in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby winner Super Stock. If that colt -- owned by Asmussen’s parents Keith and Marilyn and renowned Nashville talent promoter Erv Woolsey -- runs to his Arkansas Derby performance -- he’s going to be very tough to beat. Of course, if he runs to his subsequent pair of fourth-place finishers in the Texas and Iowa Derby, then the 1 1/8-mile stakes is wide open. (Super Stock also finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby, but no horse has to apologize for finishing up the track in the Derby’s cavalry charge.)

Darren Fleming, who oversees Asmussen’s Ellis Park division, was around Super Stock at Oaklawn Park and in Texas.

“I think Super Stock will run well,” Fleming said. “He’s gotten to stay here and train. He likes being where he’s going to run. Hopefully that makes him run better. He’s coming our way. The Derby took a lot out of him.”

Asmussen also has Costa Terra, a debut winner by a nose at Ellis, in the $125,000 RUNHAPPY Ellis Park Juvenile and Iowa Distaff winner Josie and Iowa Distaff third-place finisher Himiko in the Groupie Doll. Ricardo Santana Jr. comes in from Saratoga to ride every horse but Himiko, who will have Joe Talamo aboard.

Fleming said Costa Terra “has been training really well. I think he’ll take the step forward good.”

Costa Terra could become the third stakes-winner from the first crop of horses sired by Asmussen’s 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner. Costa Terra is owned by Ron Winchell, who campaigned Gun Runner with Three Chimneys Farm.

Josie makes her first start for Asmussen after being sold at Fasig-Tipton’s July auction to KatieRich Farms for $300,000. She was previously trained by Brad Cox.

--Carribean Caper puts 3-for-3 mark on line in Audubon Oaks--

Carribean Caper has been visually impressive in winning her three starts by open lengths, including a second-level allowance race at Ellis Park by 4 1/2 lengths after being bothered at the start. She makes her stakes debut in the $100,000 Audubon Oaks. That seven-furlong stakes for 3-year-old fillies last year helped launch Sconsin, now a multiple graded-stakes winner who is Grade 1-placed and training at Ellis Park for Saratoga’s Grade 1 Ballerina.

Everything about Carribean Caper has been impressive except her speed figures, which started high in her eight-length debut romp at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans but dropped substantially in both starts since.

“Those numbers are so weird,” said trainer Al Stall. “In our last race, she ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:16 and just inhaled those horses after breaking bad. I don’t know what all that’s about. But anyway, whatever, we’ll see. Hopefully numbers do lie.”

Stall took a conservative route with Carribean Caper, running her through her allowance conditions before jumping in a stakes. Colby Hernandez has been aboard throughout.

“She didn’t do super well over the winter,” Stall said. “Her race was impressive, but man, she kept growing her coat out. We had to clip her and clip her. Her color wasn’t good. After her Keeneland race, I wasn’t really happy with her weight and her color. That’s the only reason we backed off her.

“Then we were lucky though to find that race early at Ellis. Between Keeneland and Ellis, she really did well. She enjoyed the Kentucky spring, a lot of grazing, like a busman’s holiday-type of thing. Didn’t leave the barn but got a freshening. She did pick up a lot of weight and has continued to do well ever since. I’m happy with her appearance and all that stuff.”

Stall is hoping the Audubon Oaks catapults Carribean Caper to Churchill Downs’ $275,000 Dogwood and Keeneland’s Grade 2 Raven Run, all at seven-eighths of a mile and restricted to 3-year-old fillies.

“I’d love her to earn her way into the Dogwood or the Raven Run,” he said. “I’d be thrilled to death. We’re just going to kind of keep chipping away and hopefully she runs well and we can say, ‘Hey, let’s think about a nice race at Churchill and an even better race at Keeneland.’”

Carribean Caper, a daughter of the prominent sire and sprint champion Speightstown, is the first foal of the Dixie Union mare Checkupfromzneckup. Her yearling daughter by Tapit sold for $990,000 at Fasig-Tipton’s Saratoga sale Monday night.

--Groupie Doll runner-up New Roo gets another crack at Lady Kate--

Lawrence Jones II’s 5-year-old mare New Roo returns to what might be her favorite race track, Ellis Park. That’s where she last year won an allowance race by 12 lengths and was second in the Groupie Doll to Lady Kate, who also returns in the full field of fillies and mares running a mile out of the first-turn chute.

New Roo had a couple of disappointing races after the Groupie Doll and was off 5 1/2 months. She returned June 5 at Churchill Downs in an optional-claiming allowance race and was in for the $62,500 price tag if someone wanted to claim her. New Roo won by a head under Colby Hernandez, and no one took her. Now it’s back to the Pea Patch.

“We just wanted to give her a confidence-builder,” said Louisville-based trainer Tommy Drury. “I thought that next level up, the way those races were coming up at Churchill, that the water might have been a little deep coming off the shelf. And Larry let me run her for the ‘tag,’ and we got away with it. She just ran a bang-up race. Glad to get away with it, and glad to be back at Ellis. We know she likes that racetrack down there. She’s got two good races there, and that dogleg mile seems to suit her.

“If you look at her form, her best races usually come when she’s fresh. So that’s our logic: just take a shot at the big one. I’ll be honest, I wish it was a smaller field. But with mares, (stakes wins and placings) just increases their value so much. It’s a good race, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.