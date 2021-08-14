Birthday Club
Owensboro elementary school principal receives 2021 Excellence in Leadership Award

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Representatives from the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators payed a visit to Tamarack Elementary School on Friday morning.

These representatives awarded Principal Carrie Munsey with the 2021 Excellence in Leadership Award.

Munsey is now in her sixth year at the school, and has been praised for her “Kids First” approach.

“I’m never in my office, I’m in classrooms daily,” Munsey said. “I try to learn their names as they come off of the bus. It’s a gift that I have on relationships. I don’t know why, I’ve never met a stranger, and I’m comfortable talking to families and students.”

Munsey says she was honored and surprised to win the award. This came after being nominated by one of her teachers.

