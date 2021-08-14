Birthday Club
Memorial sign to be placed in Posey Co. to mark 38th parallel in Korean War

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be putting up a memorial sign in Mount Vernon, where the 38th parallel crosses State Road 69 to honor Korean War veterans.

Indiana Sen. Jim Tomes came to present the resolution to get the sign in Mount Vernon. As a veteran himself, Tomes says this is close to his heart.

The dividing line between North and South Korea was known as the 38th parallel during the Korean War. This line also passes through Posey County.

On Friday, veterans were honored for their services.

“A lot of younger people maybe not aware of what was done at that time back in the early 50s,” Tomes said. “So by having these signs on the road now, people traveling, maybe kids in the car will ask their parents what that sign’s about, and they can be told.”

All three Posey County American Legions came to Friday’s event.

INDOT officials hope to have the sign up the week Copperline Road on August 16.

