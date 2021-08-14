Birthday Club
KWC announces new masking requirement on campus
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College is now requiring all campus members and guests to wear masks in public, indoor spaces.

This policy is set to go into effect on Monday.

“In response to the current public health situation and the critical incidence rate in Daviess County, Kentucky Wesleyan College will implement temporary mitigation efforts on campus to assure a safe and productive environment,” KWC President Thomas Mitzel said. “This change is not permanent, and we will be revisiting the protocols as they are updated by the state regulations and the CDC.”

College officials say the campus will continue to operate in a normal capacity, including in-person instruction, events and activities.

According to KWC officials, campus visitors are also asked to comply with the masking requirement, regardless of vaccination status.

All KWC students are being offered $250 to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before August 23. The college is hosting a vaccination clinic for students on the same day.

“Over 90% of our faculty and staff are vaccinated,” Mitzel said. “If we can reach 80% among our students, we will create a safe environment for our campus community, and our larger family surrounding the campus, allowing for the removal of the mask protocol.”

Click here to read President Mitzel’s full update.

