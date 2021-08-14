Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disaster emergency declared in Vanderburgh Co. due to COVID spread
Disaster emergency declared in Vanderburgh Co. due to COVID spread
Johnnie Hurst
Man in custody after crews pulled him from river
Edward Payne.
Affidavit: Man arrested for catalytic converter theft at Evansville car dealership
Affidavit: Evansville woman facing several charges after chasing man on e-scooter
Blue Angels arriving in Owensboro
Blue Angels fly into Owensboro ahead of air show this weekend

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Memorial sign to be placed in Posey Co. to mark 38th parallel in Korean War
Memorial sign to be placed in Posey Co. to mark 38th parallel in Korean War
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
Perry County health leaders strongly recommending masks, vaccinations
Perry County health leaders strongly recommending masks, vaccinations