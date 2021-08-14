Hundreds gather to honor community heroes ahead of Owensboro Air Show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Community Hero Night is underway at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

Hundreds of people from all over gathered for the Owensboro Air Show.

On Friday afternoon, Angel Highlands came out for a Q&A session to speak with aviation enthusiasts.

Military members and first responders are allowed into the event for free, but general admission for others is $5 per ticket.

For the kids, this event is a fun time to see some cool machinery, while for the adults, it’s an opportunity to learn from the experts.

“Seeing all the planes, and even this gentleman who is 70 years old piloting this, and the stories he has - I’m sure there’s lots more stories with these pilots,” spectator Ricky Craig said.

